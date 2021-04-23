Mickie James Calls Out WWE, Vince McMahon For Sending Her Belongings in a Trash Bag; Triple H Responds

Recently released WWE superstar Mickie James called out the company on Twitter for sending her belongings in a trash bag. James, a five-time women’s champion and former Diva’s champion was released days after Wrestlemania 37 among other performers including Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Mojo Rawley, Bo Dallas, and Wesley Blake on April 15.

James, 41, an accomplished performer took to Twitter posting the photo for the trash bag with her name on it, tagging WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and using two hashtags #AlwaysBlessedandGrateful #WomensWrestlingMatters.

The post went viral and many fans tweeted out their reactions, promoting Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to make statements on the social media platform. Triple H, Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development, stated that the person responsible for the ‘inconsiderate action’ had been fired, while Stephanie McMahon, Chief brand officer, apologised to James for replying on the James’ tweet. James has had a storied career as a pro-wrestler in WWE and in the promotions as well. She married to current NWA champion Nick Aldis.

Debuting in 2005, James’s fangirl storyline with then WWE Champion Trish Stratus elevated her to main event status instantly and she won her first WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 22. James is also a country singer having a contract with Sony since 2016. James has also released two albums ‘Strangers & Angels’ and ‘Somebody’s Gonna Pay’.

