Might Have to Ask if Khabib Nurmagomedov is One of The Best Athletes Ever: Former MMA Fighter Daniel Cormier   

Retired American professional mixed martial artist and former Olympian, Daniel Cormier has praised the Russian mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight Champion.

Referring to Khabib’s next match against Justin Gaethje, where the former will defend his title, Daniel said, “If Khabib moves to 29-0 at UFC 254, perhaps it’s time we start asking if Khabib is not just the best UFC fighter of all time, but if he is one of the best athletes ever.”

Khabib and Justin will fight on October 24 at Flash Forum Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Khabib has remained undefeated throughout with 28 victories so far, while Justin has lost two fights.

Daniel said this in an ESPN video shared by him. Tweeting the video, he said that Khabib faces a tough match tomorrow. He further said he is happy to have the honour of calling this fight. The video, titled ‘The Perfect Eagle’ has many clips of the undefeated MMA fighter dominating his opponents by grappling them.

The dominance of @TeamKhabib I was able to do this short piece on the champ, he faces a tough battle tomorrow. I’m happy I get to be here and have the honor of calling this fight. Thank you @espnmma for having me do this! @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/zdNg3RJZc8 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 23, 2020

The former Olympian, who has given his voice to the video, can be heard saying that ‘perfection and dominance’ are the two words that describe Khabib Nurmagomedov. Daniel, who is Khabib’s training partner and friend, said that he has lost only one round in the UFC fighting against Conor McGregor. Khabib and Conor are strong rivals of each other.

He then goes on to compare the current UFC lightweight champion with some of the legendary players of others sports — including MMA players Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, and Georges St-Pierre — saying that they all have ‘blemishes’ and ‘hiccups’ of their own but the same cannot be said about Khabib.

It is being speculated that Khabib’s opponent in the next match, Justin, may defeat the current title holder because the latter is considered one of the best strikers in the lightweight category.