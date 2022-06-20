Mike Tyson Open For Exhibition Bout Against Jake Paul

Mike Tyson has not competed in the ring since his famous exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr in 2020. Tyson recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show. The boxing legend said that he could return to the ring for another exhibition match. Tyson suggested that he could take on YouTuber and rising boxing star Jake Paul in an exhibition match. “That could be very interesting. I never really took it seriously, but yeah, it could be really interesting,” Tyson was quoted as saying.

The 55-year-old Tyson also insisted that the potential bout would have to take place this year. He added, “Everything is possible, yeah. But it’s gotta happen this year. It gotta happen this year.”

Tyson praised the ‘The Problem Child’ and said, “He’s skilled enough, yes. I’m gonna give it to him. He’s skilled enough because he’s winning. Even if he’s fighting guys that you guys don’t believe is a good enough fighter, they should be able to beat him, but they can’t. He’s beating people that he shouldn’t really be beating. We got to give him that credit.”

Jake Paul tweeted and revealed that he was ready to face Mike Tyson. “Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen,” read Paul’s Tweet. Paul also tweeted a clip from Jimmy Kimmel’s show in which Tyson is talking about the potential clash.

Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen. pic.twitter.com/dlGQUf2EP0 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 18, 2022

Earlier this year, Jake Paul had claimed that a potential exhibition bout between him and Mike Tyson could be worth $300 million. Subsequently, Tyson had said he would open talks with the YouTuber about the potential exhibition match.

“I’m going to call him sometime on Friday and we’re going to talk, absolutely,” Tyson was quoted as saying on the Club Random Podcast.

Interestingly, even Tyson Fury had recently said that he would like to take on Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout. The World Heavyweight Boxing champion had said in an interview on Good Morning Britain that he is open to fighting people like Mike Tyson and Dwayne Johnson.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.