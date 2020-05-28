Mike Tyson vs Chris Jericho! Boxing Legend Engages in Brawl with AEW Star

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson has been dropping hints of making a comeback for quite some time. From posting videos of him training to rumours of an exhibition match, the legendary boxer was already in the limelight when he finally got into a televised fight with wrestling legend Chris Jericho.

Both met in the ring 10 years after they teamed up to fight D-Generation X in a tag team game. The match had ended with Tyson “betraying” Jericho and their next meet saw a brawl in Wednesday night’s All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite show.

There are reports that the legendary Tyson will be getting in the ring at some in the near future, but it might as well be the wrestling ring rather than the boxing one as after his confrontation with Jericho.

Jericho demanded an apology from the boxer for knocking him out in the tag team match. Tyson refused to bow down and tore his shirt apart.

“Apologise to me right now! Okay! You look great! Apologise to me before I knock your teeth out!” Jericho can be heard saying.

Tyson clearly refused to do that and instead pushed Jericho which sparked a mass brawl with people separating the two stars from clashing.

Iron @MikeTyson keeps his message to @IAmJericho straight forward & to the point.

WATCH the full Jericho & Tyson altercation here: https://t.co/XAHEA3ffJG pic.twitter.com/2JAPfbBiLS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 28, 2020

AEW also posted the full video of the confrontation later.