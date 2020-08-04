MIL vs BKN Dream11 Team Prediction NBA, Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets - Playing V, Basketball

League leaders Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will lock horns with Brooklyn Nets (BKN) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the NBA on Tuesday August 4. The match will commence from 11:00 PM.

Milwaukee Bucks have till now won 54 matches while the Nets have only managed to register victories on 31 occasions. In terms of the latest outing Bucks lost to Rockets on August 3, by 116-120 while Nets were on the winning side of their latest. The team defeated the Wizards on August 2 by 118-110.

NBA Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: MIL vs BKN Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

NBA MIL vs BKN Portland Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Dream11 Point Guard: G Hill

NBA MIL vs BKN Portland Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Dream11 Shooting Guard: W Matthews, T Cabarrot

NBA MIL vs BKN Portland Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Dream11 Small Forward: K Middleton, G Temple

NBA MIL vs BKN Portland Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Dream11 Power Forward: Antetokounmpo, L Thomas

NBA MIL vs BKN Portland Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Dream11 Centre: B Lopez

NBA MIL vs BKN, Milwaukee Bucks possible starting lineup vs Brooklyn Nets: Lopez, Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Matthews, Hill

NBA MIL vs BKN, Brooklyn Nets possible starting lineup vs Milwaukee Bucks: Thomas, Temple, Cabarrot, Hall, Martin