MIL vs CEL Dream11 Team Prediction Europa League 2020-21, AC Milan vs Celtic FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the fifth round of Europa League in Group H, AC Milan will welcome Celtic. The host team’s performance in the league has been quite average, while Celtic FC have totally been out of form. AC Milan have two wins and seven points from four matches, while Celtic FC have zero wins and one point from four outings.

Europa League 2019-20, AC Milan Vs Celtic FC kick off will commence from 11:25 PM IST on Thursday, December 3 at the San Siro. AC Milan, in its previous Europa League 2020-21 outing, faced Lile. The two teams on November 26 match scored one goal each, making the fixture end in a draw. Celtic FC, on the other hand, lost the outing to Sparta Prague by 4-1 in its previous Europa League 2020-21 match.

MIL vs CEL Europa League 2020-21, AC Milan vs Celtic FC: Broadcast and Live Streaming

Sony will broadcast the Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. Europa League 2020-21 AC Milan Vs Celtic FC match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India. The match will commence at 11.25pm IST on December 3 at San Siro.

MIL vs CEL Europa League 2020-21 Dream11 team for AC Milan vs Celtic FC

Europa League 2020-21 MIL Vs CEL Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan Vs Celtic FC Captain: Romagnoli

Europa League 2020-21 MIL Vs CEL Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan Vs Celtic FC Vice-Captain: Donnarumma

Europa League 2020-21 MIL Vs CEL Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan Vs Celtic FC Goalkeeper: Donnarumma

Europa League 2020-21 MIL Vs CEL Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan Vs Celtic FC Defenders: Frimprong, Romagnoli, Gabbia, Dalot

Europa League 2020-21 MIL Vs CEL Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan Vs Celtic FC Midfielders: Kessie, Tonali, McGregor

Europa League 2020-21 MIL Vs CEL Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan Vs Celtic FC Strikers: Krunic; Edouard, Rebic

Europa League 2020-21 MIL Vs CEL, AC Milan probable line-up vs Celtic FC: Donnarumma; Hernandez, Romagnoli, Gabbia, Dalot; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Krunic, Hauge; Rebic

Europa League 2020-21 MIL Vs CEL, Celtic FC probable line-up vs AC Milan: Bain; Frimpong, Ajer, Jullien, Laxalt; Brown, McGregor; Ntcham, Christie, Elyounoussi; Edouard