MIL vs GSW Team Prediction NBA 2020-21, Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors - Playing V, Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks will clash with Golden State Warriors in an NBA match 2020-21 on Saturday, December 26. The match will begin at 1 am IST. Both teams lost their opening matches of the season. Bucks lost to Celtics in a very close contest which ended with 122-121 points, while Warriors were outplayed by Nets 125-99.

Bucks ended the last season on a high note and would like to regain their momentum. But their performance in the preseason was quite worrying having lost all three games. Warriors had a better preseason, winning two out of three games and would like to get their NBA 2020-21 season rolling.

MIL vs GSW Team Prediction NBA 2020-21, Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors: Match Details

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors match is scheduled for Saturday, December 26. The outing will commence from 1:00 AM IST. The fixture will be played at Fiserv Forum arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MIL vs GSW NBA 2020-21, Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors: Dream11 Team Prediction

MIL vs GSW NBA 2020-21, Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors Dream11 Point Guard: Jrue Holiday

MIL vs GSW NBA 2020-21, Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors Dream11 Shooting Guard: Stephen Curry

MIL vs GSW NBA 2020-21, Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors Dream11 Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins

MIL vs GSW NBA 2020-21, Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors Dream11 Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo

MIL vs GSW NBA 2020-21, Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors Dream11 Centre: James Wiseman

MIL vs GSW NBA 2020-21, Milwaukee Bucks possible starting line-up vs Golden State Warriors: Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

MIL vs GSW NBA 2020-21, Golden State Warriors possible starting line-up vs Milwaukee Bucks: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr, Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall, James Wiseman