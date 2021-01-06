MIL vs JUV Dream11 Team Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Juventus Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Serie A leaders AC Milan will take on fifth-placed Juventus at the San Siro in what is expected to be the most exciting Serie A matches of the calendar year. Juventus have been rather off the boil this season and despite the fact, that they have lost just one match, they have only managed to endure disappointing draws in the recent past.

AC Milan, on the other hand, have been a side in form and they are in the first place and they are just one point ahead of local rivals Inter Milan, who play Sampdoria on Wednesday. This is the match where they will be looking to extend their gap between themselves and Juventus.

Juventus will head across to San Siro with a number of absentees. Alvaro Morata, who is Juventus’ second-highest goalscorer, will remain sidelined with a thigh injury. Also, Alex Sandro has contracted coronavirus and will miss out.

MIL vs JUV Serie A, Dream11 Team: Live Streaming

The Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Juventus will be broadcasted on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD. One can watch live streaming on Sony LIV.

MIL vs JUV Serie A, Dream11 Team: Match Details

January 7, Thursday - San Siro at 1:15 am IST.

MIL vs JUV Serie A, Dream11 Team for AC Milan vs Juventus:

MIL vs JUV Serie A, Dream11 Team for AC Milan vs Juventus captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

MIL vs JUV Serie A, Dream11 Team for AC Milan vs Juventus vice-captain: Alvaro Morata

MIL vs JUV Serie A, Dream11 Team for AC Milan vs Juventus goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

MIL vs JUV Serie A, Dream11 Team for AC Milan vs Juventus defenders: Diogo Dalot, Alessio Romagnoli, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt

MIL vs JUV Serie A, Dream11 Team for AC Milan vs Juventus midfielders: Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie

MIL vs JUV Serie A, Dream11 Team for AC Milan vs Juventus strikers: Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

MIL vs JUV Serie A, Dream11 AC Milan probable line-up vs Juventus: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Diogo Dalot, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Brahim Diaz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic; Rafael Leao

MIL vs JUV Serie A, Dream11 Juventus probable line-up vs AC Milan: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Mattijs de Ligt, Gianluca Frabot; Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa; Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata