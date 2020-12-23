MIL vs LAZ Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21, AC Milan vs Lazio Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

League leaders AC Milan will be facing Lazio in their upcoming Serie A 2020-21 fixture. Till now, AC Milan have not lost a single match out of the 13 that they have played in the Serie A this season. Presently, the team from Milan have 31 points and nine wins to their credit. The Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Lazio will commence from 1:15 AM IST on Thursday, December 24. The match will be played at San Siro.

Lazio on the other hand have only managed to score 21 points from 13 matches. The team from Rome have been on the losing side of four matches and have managed to win six kick matches. Lazio are currently at the eighth spot in the Serie A table.

Serie A 2020-21, AC Milan vs Lazio: Live Streaming

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the Serie A 2020-21, AC Milan vs Lazio outing on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD channels and can live stream the match on Sony LIV.

Serie A 2020-21, AC Milan vs Lazio: Match Details

The AC Milan vs Lazio match will commence from 1:15 AM IST on Thursday, December 24 at the San Siro.

MIL vs LAZ Serie A 2020-21 Dream11 Team, AC Milan vs Lazio

Serie A 2020-21 MIL vs LAZ Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Lazio Captain: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Serie A 2020-21 MIL vs LAZ Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Lazio Vice-Captain: Hakan Calhanoglu

Serie A 2020-21 MIL vs LAZ Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Lazio Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Serie A 2020-21 MIL vs LAZ Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Lazio Defenders: Theo Hernandez, Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Francesco Acerbi

Serie A 2020-21 MIL vs LAZ Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Lazio Midfielders: Franck Kessie, Hakan Calhanoglu, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto

Serie A 2020-21 MIL vs LAZ Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Lazio Strikers: Ciro Immobile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Serie A 2020-21 MIL vs LAZ, AC Milan probable lineup vs Lazio: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Alessio Romagnoli, Pierre Kalulu, Theo Hernandez, Davide Calabria; Brahim Díaz, Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali, Simon Kjaer, Hakan Calhanoglu; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Serie A 2020-21 MIL vs LAZ, Lazio probable lineup vs AC Milan: Pepe Reina; Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Luiz Felipe, Luis Alberto; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Gonzalo Escalante, Adam Marusic, Manuel Lazzari; Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile