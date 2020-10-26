MIL vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21, AC Milan vs Roma Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

League leaders AC Milan will be eyeing to win their upcoming outing against Roma. The host team have won all the matches till now while the guest team have been in an average shape. They have won only two of the four matches. At present, AC Milan have 12 points while Roma have seven points. It is worth mentioning that both the teams have been on the winning end of their latest match. AC Milan beat Inter Milan by 2-1 while Roma defeated Benevento by 5-2. Serie A 2020-21, AC Milan vs Roma outing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27 at San Siro. The fixture will commence from 1:15 am.

The match will be played in an empty stadium due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This is being done for all sports events in order to ensure the well-being of players and people at large. Football enthusiasts in India can watch the Serie A 2020-21, AC Milan vs Roma outing on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD channels and can live stream the match on Sony LIV.

MIL vs ROM Serie A 2020-21 Dream11 Team, AC Milan vs Roma

Captain: Zlatan Ibrahimovi

Vice-Captain: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Roger Ibanez, Marash Kumbulla, Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer

Midfielders: Lorenzo Pellergrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz

Strikers: Edin Dzeko, Zlatan Ibrahimovi

Serie A 2020-21 MIL vs ROM, AC Milan probable lineup vs Roma: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Ismael Bennacer, Frank Kessie, Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Serie A 2020-21 MIL vs ROM, Roma probable lineup vs AC Milan: Antonio Mirante, Roger Ibanez, Marash Kumbulla, Juan Jesus; Davide Santon, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola, Pedro Rodriguez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edin Dzeko