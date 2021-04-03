MIL vs SAM Dream11 Predictions, Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Sampdoria Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

AC Milan will swing back to action in Serie A this weekend when they take on Sampdoria at the San Siro on Saturday. They come into this match after a 3-2 win over Fiorentina before the international break. Ahead of this game, they are six points adrift city rivals Inter Milan at the top of the table.

Sampdoria, at the same time, also come into this match after tasting a win before the players went away for the international break when they recorded a 1-0 win over Torino in that game.

For AC Milan, Davide Calabria remains absent after his knee surgery. Both Rafael Leao and Alessio Romagnoli did train individually and they face a late fitness test. Also, there is a doubt over the availability of Mario Mandzukic.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, will be without the services of Albin Ekdal and Ernesto Torregrossa as they are out owing to muscle problems.

Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Sampdoria game will commence at 04:00 PM IST.

AC Milan vs Sampdoria can be seen on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of Serie A in India will be available on SonyLIV.

Saturday, April 03 – 04:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Zlatan IbrahimovicFabio QuagliarellaGianluigi DonnarummaFikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Omar Colley, Alex FerrariAlexis Saelemaekers, Hakan Calhanoglu, Morten Thorsby, Adrien SilvaZlatan Ibrahimovic, Fabio QuagliarellaGianluigi Donnarumma; Diogo Dalot, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Hakan Calhanoglu, Rade Krunic; Zlatan IbrahimovicEmil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley, Alex Ferrari, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Morten Thorsby, Adrien Silva, Jakub Jankto; Keita Balde, Fabio Quagliarella