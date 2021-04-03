MIL vs SAM Dream11 Predictions, Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Sampdoria Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

AC Milan will swing back to action in Serie A this weekend when they take on Sampdoria at the San Siro on Saturday. They come into this match after a 3-2 win over Fiorentina before the international break. Ahead of this game, they are six points adrift city rivals Inter Milan at the top of the table.
Sampdoria, at the same time, also come into this match after tasting a win before the players went away for the international break when they recorded a 1-0 win over Torino in that game.
For AC Milan, Davide Calabria remains absent after his knee surgery. Both Rafael Leao and Alessio Romagnoli did train individually and they face a late fitness test. Also, there is a doubt over the availability of Mario Mandzukic.
Sampdoria, on the other hand, will be without the services of Albin Ekdal and Ernesto Torregrossa as they are out owing to muscle problems.
Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Sampdoria game will commence at 04:00 PM IST.MIL vs SAM Serie A 2020-21, AC Milan vs Sampdoria: Live Streaming
AC Milan vs Sampdoria can be seen on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of Serie A in India will be available on SonyLIV.MIL vs SAM Serie A 2020-21, AC Milan vs Sampdoria: Match Details
Saturday, April 03 – 04:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)Serie A 2020-21, MIL vs SAM Dream11 team for AC Milan vs SampdoriaCaptain: Zlatan IbrahimovicVice-captain: Fabio QuagliarellaGoalkeeper: Gianluigi DonnarummaDefenders: Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Omar Colley, Alex FerrariMidfielders: Alexis Saelemaekers, Hakan Calhanoglu, Morten Thorsby, Adrien SilvaStrikers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Fabio QuagliarellaMIL vs SAM, Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan possible starting line-up vs Sampdoria: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Diogo Dalot, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Hakan Calhanoglu, Rade Krunic; Zlatan IbrahimovicMIL vs SAM, Serie A 2020-21 Sampdoria possible starting line-up vs AC Milan: Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley, Alex Ferrari, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Morten Thorsby, Adrien Silva, Jakub Jankto; Keita Balde, Fabio Quagliarella