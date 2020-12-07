Milan Battle To 2-1 Win At Dogged Samp To Stay Five Points Clear

GENOA, Italy: Serie A leaders AC Milan battled their way to a 2-1 win away to a dogged Sampdoria side to remain unbeaten in the league this season and stay five points clear at the top on Sunday.

After a scrappy first half, Milan finally broke Sampdoria’s resistance when Franck Kessie scored from a penalty, awarded for handball, in the 45th minute.

Substitute Samu Castillejo appeared to make the game safe for Milan when he rifled in the second for Milan in the 77th minute but Albin Ekdal headed one back five minutes later to set up a nerve-wracking finale for the visitors.

Milan, again missing leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic through injury, have 26 points from 10 games, with Inter Milan on 21 and Napoli and titleholders Juventus on 20. Sampdoria are 12th with eleven points.

