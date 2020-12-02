News18 Logo

AC Milan Coach Stefano Pioli Recovers from Coronavirus, Returns to Sidelines

Stefano Pioli's AC MIlan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Stefano Pioli will be back on the sidelines for the Europa League match against Celtic after the AC Milan coach recovered from coronavirus.

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has recovered from the coronavirus and will be back on the sidelines for Thursdays Europa League match against Celtic.

Milan said on Wednesday that the latest tests for COVID-19 carried out on Pioli and his assistant Giacomo Murelli were negative.

Pioli, who has been self-isolating at home since testing positive on Nov. 14, will also take charge of Wednesdays training session.

Without its coach, Milan won two league matches and drew its Europa League game against Lille. The Rossoneri are top of Serie A and second in their Europa League group.


