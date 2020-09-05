AC Milan Sign Real Madrid Midfielder Brahim Diaz on Loan

AC Milan have signed attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz from La Liga champions Real Madrid on a season-long loan, the Serie A club said on Friday.

The 21-year-old Spaniard scored twice in 21 games in all competitions for Real after his arrival from Manchester City in January 2019.

“AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of the Spanish footballer Brahim Abdelkader Diaz from Real Madrid CF on loan until June 30, 2021,” Milan said in a statement, adding that Diaz will wear the number 21 shirt.

Milan finished in sixth place last season to book a Europa League spot and face Shamrock Rovers in the second qualifying round on Sept. 17. They begin their Serie A campaign at home to Bologna four days later.