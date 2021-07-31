Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Calls Out "Racism" in India

Bollywood actor and supermodel Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar has called out the hypocrisy as people across the country celebrated after Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal and India’s first in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 and still a section make racist comments against people from Northeast-India.

Ankita, who is a fitness enthusiast, criticized some Indians who congratulated Chanu’s achievement in Tokyo. She claimed that people from Northeast are often called names and they are only considered Indian when they win a medal for their country.

She tweeted, “If you’re from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country. Otherwise we are known as “chinky” “Chinese” “Nepali” or a new addition “corona”. India is not just infested with casteism but racism too. Speaking from my experience."

She followed the tweet with a hashtag of “hypocrites." Ankita received a mixed response from people. While some supported and empathized with her, others believed it was a negative and offensive approach.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times she talked in length about her own awful experiences of racism. Konwar recalled an incident, when she was coming to India from Maldives.

She was stopped at the airport as the airport officials refused to believe that she hailed from India, despite showing her passport.

“We can’t close our eyes to things that are happening in front of us. How long will you be sweeping it off? You’ve to be courageous to face the flaws in the system in the country.”

She signed off by hoping that one day, every North-Eastern would not be judged just on the basis of how he/she looks.

