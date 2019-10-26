Military World Games: Boxer Deepak Settles for Silver, Tennis Player Sriram Balaji Claims Bronze
Military World Games: Deepak lost to Zhussupov Temirtas of Kazakhstan in the men's light flyweight category. N Sriram Balaji beat Uzbekistan's Fomin Sergey.
Deepak (L) and N Sriram Balaji won medals in World Military Games. (Photo Credit: @Media_SAI)
Wuhan (China): Indian pugilist Deepak won a silver while tennis player N Sriram Balaji claimed a bronze medal in their respective events at the ongoing seventh Military World Games here on Saturday.
Deepak had to settle for the silver in the men's light flyweight (46-49kg) category after losing 0-5 to gold medallist Zhussupov Temirtas of Kazakhstan in the final.
Balaji then added to India's tally by outclassing Uzbekistan's Fomin Sergey 6-2, 6-3 in the men's singles bronze medal contest that lasted one hour 19 minutes.
However, there was no luck for middle distance runner Jinson Johnson as he finished fifth in the men's 1500m final with a timing of 3:49.34s.
The gold, silver and bronze in this event went to Poland's Rozmys Michal (3:46.33s), Morocco's Ouladha Hicham (3:46.44s) and Lewandowski Marcin of Poland (3:46.61s) respectively.
India also missed a medal in the men's 4x400m final after the quartet of Kunhu Muhammed Puthanpurakk, Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Jabir Madari Palliyalil and Muhammed Anas Yahiya finished fourth with a timing of 3:06.81s.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Housefull 4 Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's Film Earns Rs 19.08 Crore
- Taiwan Revels in First Pride Since Legalising Gay Marriage
- Possessive About Gauri to the Shah Rukh Khan Myth, David Letterman Show was a Revelation
- MP Man Buys Honda Activa and Pays Rs 83,000 in Coins, Dealership Takes Over 3 Hours to Count
- French Open: Satwik-Chirag Reach Semi-finals After Dominating Win Over Danish Pair