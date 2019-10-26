Take the pledge to vote

Military World Games: Boxer Deepak Settles for Silver, Tennis Player Sriram Balaji Claims Bronze

Military World Games: Deepak lost to Zhussupov Temirtas of Kazakhstan in the men's light flyweight category. N Sriram Balaji beat Uzbekistan's Fomin Sergey.

PTI

Updated:October 26, 2019, 11:32 PM IST
Military World Games: Boxer Deepak Settles for Silver, Tennis Player Sriram Balaji Claims Bronze
Deepak (L) and N Sriram Balaji won medals in World Military Games. (Photo Credit: @Media_SAI)

Wuhan (China): Indian pugilist Deepak won a silver while tennis player N Sriram Balaji claimed a bronze medal in their respective events at the ongoing seventh Military World Games here on Saturday.

Deepak had to settle for the silver in the men's light flyweight (46-49kg) category after losing 0-5 to gold medallist Zhussupov Temirtas of Kazakhstan in the final.

Balaji then added to India's tally by outclassing Uzbekistan's Fomin Sergey 6-2, 6-3 in the men's singles bronze medal contest that lasted one hour 19 minutes.

However, there was no luck for middle distance runner Jinson Johnson as he finished fifth in the men's 1500m final with a timing of 3:49.34s.

The gold, silver and bronze in this event went to Poland's Rozmys Michal (3:46.33s), Morocco's Ouladha Hicham (3:46.44s) and Lewandowski Marcin of Poland (3:46.61s) respectively.

India also missed a medal in the men's 4x400m final after the quartet of Kunhu Muhammed Puthanpurakk, Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Jabir Madari Palliyalil and Muhammed Anas Yahiya finished fourth with a timing of 3:06.81s.

