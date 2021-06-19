CHANGE LANGUAGE
Milkha Singh Death News Live Updates: Cremation at 5 pm Today With Full State Honours - Reports
Milkha Singh Death News Live Updates: Cremation at 5 pm Today With Full State Honours - Reports

Milkha Singh Death News Live Updates: Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh died on Friday due to post-Covid complications.

News18 Sports | June 19, 2021, 09:09 IST
Remembering Milkha Singh - A Legend and a Poineer Who Never Gave Up

Milkha Singh Death News Live Updates: One of independent India’s biggest sporting icons, ace sprinter Milkha Singh, died on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19, during which he lost his former national volleyball captain wife Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment. The Padma Shri awardee, who was nicknamed ‘The Flying Sikh’ for his accomplishments, was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

“It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11.30 pm. on the 18th of June 2021,” read a statement from the family. “He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days,” it added.

His condition turned critical this evening as he developed complications, including fever and dipping oxygen saturation levels, after a bout with COVID-19, in the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital here. “We are deeply indebted to the doctors at PGI for their valiant efforts and the love and prayers we received from across the world and from yourselves,” the family stated.

Jun 19, 2021 09:09 (IST)

Shah Rukh Khan too took to Twitter to pay his repect to the Indian athletics legend. "he Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched," he tweeted.

Jun 19, 2021 08:47 (IST)
Jun 19, 2021 08:33 (IST)

Milkha Singh's mortal remains are currently kept at his residence in Chandigarh's Sector 8. Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Chandigarh Police is busy beefing up security at his residence expecting visit of prominent personalities. According to sources, the cremation of the legendary sprinter will be held at 5 pm today in Chandigarh with full state honours.

Jun 19, 2021 08:31 (IST)

The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh. He is survived by one son and three daughters. His son Jeev Milkha Singh is also a renowned Golfer.

Jun 19, 2021 08:29 (IST)

Amitabh Bachchan too took to Twitter to mourn the death of the legendary athlete. "In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human .. Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers," he tweeted.

Jun 19, 2021 08:25 (IST)

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza also paid tribute to the legend, she tweeted saying that Milkha was the “kindest and warmest" and that the world was going to miss him.

Jun 19, 2021 08:20 (IST)

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who painstakingly transformed himself to portray the life of Milkha Singh in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, has paid an emotional tribute to the Flying Sikh.

Jun 19, 2021 08:16 (IST)
Remembering Milkha Singh - A Legend and a Poineer Who Never Gave Up

Milkha Singh, one of the biggest names in Indian sport and the country’s first track and field superstar, passed away aged 91 Friday night after a month-long battle with Covid-19.

Jun 19, 2021 08:11 (IST)

“It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11:30 pm on the 18th of June 2021," a statement released by Singh’s family read. Milkha Singh had developed complications, including fever and dropping of oxygen saturation level. The 91-year-old, who contracted COVID-19 last month, had tested negative for the virus on Wednesday.

Jun 19, 2021 08:09 (IST)

Condoling the death, Home Minister Amit Shah said the one of the brightest stars of Indian sports has been lost. "India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics. Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. My deepest condolences to his family and countless followers"

Jun 19, 2021 08:06 (IST)

Vice President M Venkaiah too mourned the death of the athletics legend, in a series of twwet he said, "Deeply saddened to hear that Shri Milkha Singh ji has passed away. Through his scintillating performances on the world stage, the legendary athlete has stirred and inspired every Indian - and not just in sports."

Jun 19, 2021 08:02 (IST)

Mourning his death, the President Ram Nath Kovind said the story of Milkha Singh's struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians.

Jun 19, 2021 07:58 (IST)

"I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world," PM Modi added in a following tweet.

Jun 19, 2021 07:54 (IST)

Tributes started pouring in for the athletics legend as soon as the tragic news broke. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first to condole the demise of sprint legend Milkha Singh. In a tweet PM Modi said that the country has lost a colossal sportsperson who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians.

Jun 19, 2021 07:49 (IST)

The legendary Indian athlete survived more than five decades, but the legend and legacy of the ‘Flying Sikh’ will live on forever, continuing to inspire young athletes with his story.

Jun 19, 2021 07:48 (IST)

It was a gloomy end to the Friday for India and Indians all over the world as one of the biggest names in Indian sport and the country’s first track and field superstar, Milkha Singh passed away aged 91 after a month-long battle with Covid-19.

The PGIMER also issued a statement and expressed its condolences. “…despite best of the efforts by a medical team, Milkha Singh ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11:30 pm,” the hospital stated.

PGIMER Director Prof Jagat Ram said Milkha “will be remembered for his exceptional accomplishments on and off the field and his endearing and humane personality.” Milkha had contracted COVID-19 last month and tested negative for the virus on Wednesday when he was shifted to general ICU in another block of the hospital. He had been “stable” before Thursday evening.

Milkha’s 85-year-old wife Nirmal, who had also been infected by the virus, passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday. The couple were suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help. Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. His timing of 45.6 sec at the Italian capital remained the national record for 38 years before Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998.

He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959. After testing positive for COVID-19 on May 19, Milkha had remained in home isolation at his Chandigarh residence till May 23 and was admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali on May 24 as he kept running fever, had body aches and experienced loss of appetite.

His golfer son Jeev, who was in Dubai at that time, had reached here on May 22 while another daughter Mona Milkha Singh, a doctor in the United States, also arrived here later. Fortis hospital had earlier diagnosed the couple with “COVID pneumonia”.

While in Fortis, the couple also shared the same room for a few days. After being admitted to PGIMER earlier this month, Milkha had received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enquiring about his health.

Modi, while condoling Milkha’s demise, remembered that conversation on Friday and said that “little did I know that it would be our last conversation.” “In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. “His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

