Milkha Singh Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Indian Sports Honours

Milkha Singh was honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the second edition of the Indian Sports Honours, an initiative by Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-SG Group and Virat Kohli, held on September 27 at Dome, NSCI in Mumbai.

A total of seventeen honours were presented during the ceremony, comprising eleven Jury Honours, including one Lifetime Achievement Honour, and six popular choice honours, a media release issued here on Friday said.

Milkha Singh, 92, best known as the 'Flying Sikh' and most remembered for finishing fourth in the 400m final in the 1960 Rome Olympic Games, was bestowed with the lifetime achievement award.

While 23-year-old Smriti Mandhana got the sportswoman of the year award for the team category. Mandhana has so far played 50 ODIs and 62 T20s, scoring 1,951 and 1,344 runs respectively.

Among the other prominent winners were the Indian Cricket's men team led by Kohli himself, who bagged the honour of the 'Team of the Year'.

The nominees for the Honours were shortlisted by over 200 journalists from the Sports Journalist Federation of India (SJFI). The Jury Honours were then decided by the ISH jury, which included among others Sanjiv Goenka, Pulella Gopichand, Mahesh Bhupathi, Sardar Singh, Abhinav Bindra, P T Usha and Anjali Bhagwat.

The winners of the Popular Choice Honours were selected by the fans themselves and the winners of each category were decided based on the highest number of votes in each category.

Winners:

Jury Honours:

Differently Abled Sportsman of the Year: Sandeep Chaudhary

Differently Abled Sportswoman of the Year: Rakshita Raju

Emerging Sportsman of the Year: Saurabh Chaudhary

Emerging Sportswoman of the Year: Manu Bhaker

Coach of the Year: Pulella Gopichand

Sportsman of the Year (Individual): Bajrang Punia

Sportswoman of the Year (Individual): Vinesh Phogat

Sportsman of the Year (Team): Sunil Chhetri

Sportswoman of the Year (Team): Smriti Mandhana

Team of the Year: Indian Cricket Team - Men

Lifetime Achievement Honour: Milkha Singh

Popular Choice Honours:

Breakthrough Performance of the Year - Male: Jasprit Bumrah

Breakthrough Performance of the Year - Female: Jemimah Rodrigues

Spirit of Sport Honour: Sunil Chhetri

Comeback of the Year: Dipa Karmakar

Club of the Year: Chennai Super Kings

Fan Club of the Year: Whistle Podu Army CSK Fan Club

(With inputs from Agencies)

