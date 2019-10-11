Milkha Singh Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Indian Sports Honours
Milkha Singh was bestowed with the lifetime achievement award at the second edition of the Indian Sports Honours.
Milkha Singh (Photo Credit: Indian Sports Honours)
Milkha Singh was honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the second edition of the Indian Sports Honours, an initiative by Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-SG Group and Virat Kohli, held on September 27 at Dome, NSCI in Mumbai.
A total of seventeen honours were presented during the ceremony, comprising eleven Jury Honours, including one Lifetime Achievement Honour, and six popular choice honours, a media release issued here on Friday said.
Milkha Singh, 92, best known as the 'Flying Sikh' and most remembered for finishing fourth in the 400m final in the 1960 Rome Olympic Games, was bestowed with the lifetime achievement award.
While 23-year-old Smriti Mandhana got the sportswoman of the year award for the team category. Mandhana has so far played 50 ODIs and 62 T20s, scoring 1,951 and 1,344 runs respectively.
Among the other prominent winners were the Indian Cricket's men team led by Kohli himself, who bagged the honour of the 'Team of the Year'.
The nominees for the Honours were shortlisted by over 200 journalists from the Sports Journalist Federation of India (SJFI). The Jury Honours were then decided by the ISH jury, which included among others Sanjiv Goenka, Pulella Gopichand, Mahesh Bhupathi, Sardar Singh, Abhinav Bindra, P T Usha and Anjali Bhagwat.
The winners of the Popular Choice Honours were selected by the fans themselves and the winners of each category were decided based on the highest number of votes in each category.
Winners:
Jury Honours:
Differently Abled Sportsman of the Year: Sandeep Chaudhary
Differently Abled Sportswoman of the Year: Rakshita Raju
Emerging Sportsman of the Year: Saurabh Chaudhary
Emerging Sportswoman of the Year: Manu Bhaker
Coach of the Year: Pulella Gopichand
Sportsman of the Year (Individual): Bajrang Punia
Sportswoman of the Year (Individual): Vinesh Phogat
Sportsman of the Year (Team): Sunil Chhetri
Sportswoman of the Year (Team): Smriti Mandhana
Team of the Year: Indian Cricket Team - Men
Lifetime Achievement Honour: Milkha Singh
Popular Choice Honours:
Breakthrough Performance of the Year - Male: Jasprit Bumrah
Breakthrough Performance of the Year - Female: Jemimah Rodrigues
Spirit of Sport Honour: Sunil Chhetri
Comeback of the Year: Dipa Karmakar
Club of the Year: Chennai Super Kings
Fan Club of the Year: Whistle Podu Army CSK Fan Club
(With inputs from Agencies)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan’s War Beats Salman Khan’s Sultan in First 9 Days, Earns Rs 238.35 Crore
- Priyanka Chopra Reunites with 'Vegas Baby' Nick Jonas After Wrapping up The Sky Is Pink Promotions
- Carlsberg Wants to Bring The World’s First Beer Bottles Made From Paper to The Market
- HP Chromebook x360 Review: A Million Android Apps Make All The Difference
- German Synagogue Shooting: Just How is Social Media Always at The Scene of a Carnage?