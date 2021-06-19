Milkha Singh Showed Us the Path: M. Sreeshankar On How 'Flying Sikh' Inspired India's Next Gen Athletes

Milkha Singh passed away as the 91-year-old Padma Shri awardee lost his month-long battle with Covid-19 late Friday night at a Chandigarh hospital.

M. Sreeshankar, who holds India’s long jump national record, said that Milkha Singh’s death has shaken the Indian athletics community.

“Me, my father and in the everyone in the Indian Athletics are heart broken. He has shown the path for all of us," he told New18.com.

He recalled how a Bollywood movie about the Flying Sikh’s life and career motivated and inspired him as a child.

“When I was in class 9, I was inspired by Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (the 2013 Bollywood movie)." he said.

“His biography, ‘The Race of My Life’, was a true inspiration," he added.

Sreeshankar also reminisced how Milkha Singh wanted India to win an Olympic medal before he died, a dream that was left unfulfilled.

“It is a sad day for all of us. He wanted to see India win an Olympic medal in athletics," he said.

Even though he never got the chance to meet the ‘Flying Sikh’ himself, Sreeshankar also recalled the time his father, S. Murali, who is a former triple jumper and silver medalist at the South Asian Games and also his coach, met Milkha Singh.

“I never got the chance to meet him, my dad had met him in the national camp when he had visited. They had a casual chat.," he said.

