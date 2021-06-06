Milkha Singh Showing 'Continuous Improvement': Hospital

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh has shown steady improvement at a local hospital where he is being treated for Covid-19, and his wife Nirmal is battling with the coronavirus in a hospital in nearby Mohali. “Legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh who has been admitted in the ICU of the NHE block of PGIMER since June 3 and getting treatment for Covid-19 is showing continuous improvement," said the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) health bulletin on Sunday. “On the basis of all the medical parameters on Sunday, his condition has been observed better than the previous days. He is continuously being monitored by the medical team of PGIMER," it said.

Singh, 91, was last month admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after testing positive for Covid-19.

This week, Singh was discharged from Mohali’s hospital. But he had to be taken to PGIMER on June 3 after he complained of low oxygen level.

Singh’s family also issued a statement on Sunday, saying the legendary sprinter is improving and his health is stable. “His wife, Nirmal 82, continues to battle it out bravely," the family said.

