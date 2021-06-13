Milkha Singh's Wife Dies from Covid-19, Legendary Athlete Still in ICU

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh’s Nirmal died on Sunday after battling Covid-19, aged 85.

Former Director of Sports for Women in the Punjab Government and former Captain of the Indian Women’s National Volleyball Team, Nirmal Milkha Singh, “fought a valiant battle till the very end", The Milkha family said in a statement.

Milka Singh is being treated for Covid related complications at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, and showed improvement in his health conditions on Saturday.

“Milkha Singh’s health is fine and improving, but he is still in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit)," a PGIMER spokesperson had said.

Milkha Singh has been under the observation of a medical team comprising senior doctors of the institute since his hospitalisation on June 3.

Earlier, Milkha Singh, 91, was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali near here after testing positive for Coronavirus.

He was discharged from Fortis, but had to be taken to PGIMER after he complained of low oxygen level.

