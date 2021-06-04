sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»Milkha's Singh's Wife's Health Condition Deteriorates
1-MIN READ

Milkha's Singh's Wife's Health Condition Deteriorates

Milkha Singh and wife Nirmal (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Milkha Singh and wife Nirmal (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal's health condition deteriorated with a drop in her oxygen level owing to Covid-19

The health condition Nirmal, the wife of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, deteriorated on Friday with a drop in her oxygen level owing to Covid-19, doctors said here.

“The condition of Mrs Milkha Singh has deteriorated with progression of disease and increase in oxygen requirement. She is presently on HFNC (high flow nasal cannula) and NIV (non-invasive ventilator) intermittently," the Fortis Hospital said in a statement.

Nirmal, 82, was admitted to the hospital last week after she had developed Covid-19 pneumonia.

Milkha Singh, 91, was earlier admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali after contracting the virus, from where he was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in his hometown Chandigarh on Thursday.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 04, 2021, 21:17 IST