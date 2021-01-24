News18 Logo

Miller Lifts George Mason Over Saint Joseph's 71-62
1-MIN READ

PHILADELPHIA: Jordan Miller registered 18 points as George Mason beat Saint Josephs 71-62 on Saturday.

Javon Greene had 13 points and eight rebounds for George Mason (8-6, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Josh Oduro added 12 points.

Saint Josephs scored 24 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Taylor Funk had 21 points for the Hawks (1-12, 0-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Jordan Hall added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

George Mason defeated Saint Josephs 87-85 last Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


