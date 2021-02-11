Miller Scores 16 To Carry George Mason Past Fordham 77-45

FAIRFAX, Va.: Jordan Miller registered 16 points as George Mason easily defeated Fordham 77-45 on Wednesday night.

Javon Greene had 14 points for George Mason (9-8, 5-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Kolek added 11 points.

George Mason totaled 44 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Joel Soriano had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Rams (2-10, 2-10). Josh Navarro added 11 points. Jalen Cobb had eight rebounds.

