News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Miller Scores 16 To Carry George Mason Past Fordham 77-45
1-MIN READ

Miller Scores 16 To Carry George Mason Past Fordham 77-45

Miller Scores 16 To Carry George Mason Past Fordham 77-45

Jordan Miller registered 16 points as George Mason easily defeated Fordham 7745 on Wednesday night.

FAIRFAX, Va.: Jordan Miller registered 16 points as George Mason easily defeated Fordham 77-45 on Wednesday night.

Javon Greene had 14 points for George Mason (9-8, 5-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Kolek added 11 points.

George Mason totaled 44 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Joel Soriano had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Rams (2-10, 2-10). Josh Navarro added 11 points. Jalen Cobb had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...