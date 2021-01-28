News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Miller Scores 22 To Carry UNC Greensboro Past Mercer 81-68
1-MIN READ

Miller Scores 22 To Carry UNC Greensboro Past Mercer 81-68

Miller Scores 22 To Carry UNC Greensboro Past Mercer 81-68

Isaiah Miller had 22 points as UNC Greensboro defeated Mercer 8168 on Wednesday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C.: Isaiah Miller had 22 points as UNC Greensboro defeated Mercer 81-68 on Wednesday night.

Keyshaun Langley had 12 points and six assists for UNC Greensboro (11-5, 6-2 Southern Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Angelo Allegri added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Hayden Koval had 11 points.

Felipe Haase had 17 points for the Bears (10-5, 3-4). Neftali Alvarez added 12 points, and Ross Cummings had 10 points and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...