Millie Bright Signs New Three-year Deal with Chelsea Women

Defender Millie Bright on Thursday signed a new contract with Chelsea Women for three more years, which will see her surpass over a decade with the club.

Bright joined the Blues from Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2014 and is the club’s longest-serving player, helping them win all of their 13 major trophies. She has become a champion of England six times, an FA Cup winner four times, and also has two Continental Cup and one Community Shield under her belt.

ALSO READ | National Bank Open: Brazil’s Haddad Maia Beats Top-ranked Iga Swiatek in Quarter-finals

The Blues defender has also been named twice in both the PFA Team of the Year and the FIFPro Women’s World 11.

An experienced international with 58 senior England caps to her name, the 28-year-old also delivered a defensive masterclass at the Euro 2022 tournament this summer. Starting in all six games, Bright became a household name across the nation with the Lionesses and most notably was awarded Player of the Match in the quarter-final against Spain.

“Chelsea, the fans, the club, the people. Thank you for all your support so far. You’re my home and I can’t wait to continue fighting for more trophies. Cheers to the future!” said Bright.

Commenting on Bright’s extension with the club, general manager Paul Green said: “We are absolutely delighted that Millie has signed a new contract. She remains our longest serving player and her time with us has been key to our success.”

“The way that she leads on and off the pitch is second to none and we are proud of how far she has come and all her achievements, including her most recent win at the Euro’s which was a very proud moment for the club.”

Bright is currently on a break after the summer tournament and will join up with her Chelsea teammates to head to Portland for the US tour.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here