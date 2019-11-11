Milos Raonic Withdraws from Canada's Davis Cup Team With Back Injury
Canada are one of 18 nations contesting the first edition of the Davis Cup since its radical revamp.
Milos Raonic's back injury ruled him out of the Davis Cup. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Canada's Davis Cup Finals hopes suffered a blow when Milos Raonic withdrew from the team on Monday with a back injury.
The 28-year-old former world number three will be replaced by 94th-ranked Brayden Schnur for the week-long event in Madrid.
"It is very hard and disappointing for me that I will not be able to represent my country at Davis Cup," he said in a statement issued by Tennis Canada.
"My health has continued to let me down through this entire year and now once again. I will take the appropriate time to get healthy and I look forward to being back on court next season."
Even without Raonic, Canada have a strong squad with world number 15 Denis Shapovalov and fellow youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime, ranked 21st, both making the trip.
They will be in Group F with the US and Italy.
"I believe in my team mates, and I know they'll give everything to secure Canada's first Davis Cup title.
"I'll be following them very closely and I wish them the best," former Wimbledon runner-up Raonic said.
Ties will consist of two singles and a doubles with the top team from each group and two best runners-up progressing to the quarter-finals. Round-robin matches begin on Monday with the final on Sunday November 24.
