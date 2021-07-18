CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Sports» Milwaukee Bucks Edge Phoenix Suns to Move One Victory Shy of NBA Title
1-MIN READ

Milwaukee Bucks Edge Phoenix Suns to Move One Victory Shy of NBA Title

Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker, from left, celebrates with Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns (AP)

Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker, from left, celebrates with Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns (AP)

Milwaukee Bucks defeated Phoenix Suns 123-119 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points, including a clinching slam dunk in the final seconds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix 123-119 on Saturday to move within one win of their first NBA title since 1971.

Khris Middleton added 29 points and Jrue Holiday contributed 27 points and 13 assists for the Bucks, who seized a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals with game six on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

A seventh game, if necessary, would be played Thursday at Phoenix.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:July 18, 2021, 09:47 IST