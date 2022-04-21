Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After securing a victory against Chicago Bulls in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs, Milwaukee Bucks will aim to continue their winning momentum when the two teams meet again on April 21.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

For Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the highest scorer in Game 1. The 27-year-old scored 27 points. Nikola Vucevic was the top scorer for the Chicago Bulls with 24 points but failed to avoid the defeat.

Defending NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks did a tremendous job in the first playoff game to successfully contain Bulls guard Alex Caruso. The guard managed to score just seven points in the game. DeMar DeRozan and Caruso will have to show better form in order to earn a vital victory for the Bulls.

When will the NBA 2022 match between Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) be played?

The NBA 2022 match between Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls will take place on April 21, Thursday.

Where will the NBA 2022 match Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls be played?

The match between Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls will be played at the Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee

What time will the NBA 2022 match Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) begin?

The match between Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) will begin at 7:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) match?

Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) match will be televised on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) match?

Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) Possible Staring XI:

Milwaukee Bucks predicted Starting Line-up: G- Jrue Holiday, G – Wesley Matthews, F – Khris Middleton, F – Giannis Antetokounmpo, C – Brook Lopez

Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: G – Alex Caruso, G – Zach LaVine, F – DeMar DeRozan, F – Patrick Williams, C – Nikola Vucevic

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.