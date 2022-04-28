Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Playoffs Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls playoffs move to Minneapolis for the next encounter of this series. Bucks, the defending champions, take a crucial 3-1 advantage going into Game 5.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The last match (Game 4), saw Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo dominate the Bulls with 32 points and 17 rebounds. In the end, it was an easy 119-95 win for the Bucks.

The team from Milwaukee are missing forward Kris Middleton but Jrue Holliday (26 points) and Grason Allen (27 points) starred along with Giannis to make the Bulls suffer.

Zach LaVine was the top performer for the Bulls with 24 points while DeMar DeRozan got 23. DeRozan hasn’t really picked up pace in this series and Chicago Bulls will need him to be firing all cylinders if they want this tie to go on.

The match will start at 5 am on Thursday at the Fiserv Forum in Minneapolis.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NBA match between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls, here is all you need to know:

When will the NBA playoff 2022 match between Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) and Chicago Bulls (CHI) be played?

The NBA playoff 2022 match between Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) will take place on April 28, Thursday.

Where will the NBA playoff match Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) be played?

The match between Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) will be played at the Fiserv Forum in Minneapolis.

What time will the NBA playoff 2022 match Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) begin?

The match between Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) will begin at 05:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) match?

Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) match will be televised on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live Streaming of the Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) match?

Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) vs Chicago Bulls (CHI) Possible Starting XI:

Milwaukee Bucks predicted Starting Line-up: G- Jrue Holiday, G - Wesley Matthews, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez

Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: G - Alex Caruso, G - Zach LaVine, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Patrick Williams, C - Nikola Vucevic

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.