Minerva Academy Accredited as Khelo India State Centre of Excellence by Sports Ministry

Minerva Academy has been accredited by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) under the Khelo India Talent Identification and Development programme as Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE). The agreement makes Minerva Academy one of the very few private organisations in the country to be accredited by the MYAS. The accreditation was given after monitoring Minerva Academy's infrastructure and its reputation of producing footballing talents for the national team in the recent part.

Apart from the accreditation, the Sports Authority of India and Minerva Academy FC also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a period of four years under the Khelo India Talent Identification and Development Programme. Since the Khelo India Programme was launched in 2017, a bunch of institutes have been accredited under the Khelo India Talent Development Programme across India. The outstanding athletes identified under the Khelo India programme will have access to Minerva Academy's infrastructure under the MoU. SAI will fund, monitor, evaluate the academy in consonance with Minerva Academy.

"I am really happy that we came to an agreement with SAI. Minerva has been given the Khelo India accreditation because of its history of producing young footballing talents for Indian national team. We also see it as an appreciation of all the hard work we have done till now. Youth development in football is our main focus and it's an important project.

"Our AFC certified coaches identify and scout the players from a very young age, nurture them and provide them with accommodation, education and healthy diet under our sponsorship programme to help them realise their full potential. Now that we are accredited by Khelo India, we will keep doing what we do the best and keep serving the nation the way we have been by producing young talents for the Indian football team with pride and dignity," Minerva Academy owner Ranjit Bajaj said.

The Khelo India Talent Identification and Development Programme is being operated by Sports Authority of India (SAI), which involves the process of identifying talent and training the athlete for the elite level. The main idea is to achieve the twin objectives of broad-basing of sports and promotion of excellence in sports as laid down under the Khelo India Scheme.