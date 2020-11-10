News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Minnen Upsets 3rd-seeded Yastremska In Opening Round In Linz

Greet Minnen upset the thirdseeded Dayana Yastremska 64, 63 on the opening day of the seasonending Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Monday.

LINZ, Austria: Greet Minnen upset the third-seeded Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-3 on the opening day of the season-ending Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Monday.

It was the second WTA-level win in 2020 for the 110th-ranked Belgian, who broke Yastremskas serve three times in the first set and wrapped up the win with two more breaks from 3-3 in the second.

The defeat marked the third consecutive first-round exit for Yastremska, who split from coach Sascha Bajin after the U.S. Open in September.

In other first-round play, fourth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova took the last four games against Katerina Siniakova to close out a 6-3, 6-4 win; Aliaksandra Sasnovich defeated Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-1; and Varvara Gracheva beat Katarina Zavatska 6-4, 7-5.

The 13th-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Ostrava Open last month, is the top-seeded player at the 30th edition of the Austrian indoor event.

More AP tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  First Published: November 10, 2020, 12:45 IST
