    1-MIN READ

    Minnesota Advances To Western Final, Beating Sporting KC 3-0

    KANSAS CITY, Kan.: Kevin Molino scored twice in the first half and Minnesota United advanced to the MLS Western Conference finals, beating Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on Thursday night.

    Fourth-seeded Minnesota will play at No. 2 seed Seattle on Monday night for a spot in the MLS Cup finals.

    Bakaye Dibassy also scored, and Emanuel Reynoso assists on all three goals.

    Molino opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a run up the left side to finish a feed from Reynoso. Eight minutes later, Molino wrapped his right foot around Reynosos chip pass with just enough pace to get it past goalkeeper Tim Melia.

    Dibassy made it 3-0 with a header to finish Reynosos corner in the 39th minute.

    First Published:
