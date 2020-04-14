SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Minnesota Timberwolves Star Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother Dies of Coronavirus

Karl-Anthony Towns (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Photo Credit: Reuters)

NBA team Minnesota Timberwolves announced that their center Karl-Anthony Towns' mother succumbed to coronavirus after a month-long battle.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 7:54 AM IST
Los Angeles: Jacqueline Towns, mother of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, died Monday of complications of the coronavirus, the NBA team announced.

"Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th," the Timberwolves said in a statement released on Monday.

"Jackie was many things to many people -- a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met."

Karl-Anthony Towns had posted an emotional Instagram video on March 25 describing his mother's battle with suspected COVID-19 that eventually saw her sedated and put on a ventilator.

Towns, 24, urged his social media followers to take the issue seriously and follow social distancing guidelines.

