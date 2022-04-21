Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies are scheduled to take on each other in Game 3 of the NBA playoffs on April 22 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. In Game 1, Timberwolves had secured 117-130 win against the Grizzlies. But in the second game of the playoffs, the Grizzlies showcased an inspired form to clinch a comeback as they won the match 124-96.

In the first game of the playoffs, Edwards, the number one 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, turned out to be highest scorer for Timberwolves with 36 points. On the other hand, Karl-Anthony Towns gave Edwards a good support by scoring 29 points in the Game 1 of the playoffs.

For Grizzlies, guard Ja Morant produced an impressive show by scoring 32 points in the game but ultimately his performance turned out to be inconsequential.

In the second game of the playoffs, Grizzlies scripted an amazing turnaround to clinch 124-96 victory and level the series 1-1. Morant once again showed his brilliance as the 22-year-old guard scored 23 points in the match to earn a crucial victory for his side. Grizzlies did a great job in the game to successfully contain both the opposition guards- D’Angelo Russell (11 points) and Patrick Beverley (6 points).

What date NBA 2022 playoff match between Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) and Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) will be played?

The NBA 2022 playoff match between Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies will take place on April 22, Friday.

Where will the NBA 2022 playoff match Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) vs Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) be played?

The match between Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies will be played at the Target Center.

What time will the NBA 2022 match between Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) and Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) begin?

The match between Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies will begin at 5:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) and Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) match?

Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) and Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) match will be televised on Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) and Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) match?

Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) and Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) is available to be streamed live on the official website of NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) and Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) Possible Staring XI:

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jaren Jackson Jr., F- Dillon Brooks, C- Steven Adams, G- Desmond Bane, G- Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Anthony Edwards, F- Jarred Vanderbilt, C- Karl-Anthony Towns, G- D’Angelo Russell, G- Patrick Beverley

