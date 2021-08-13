Mirabai Chanu Is Wearing Her Best Outfit - A Meitei Dress And Her Smile

Mirabai Chanu, who brought India its first medal from the Tokyo Olympics this year, has been hogging the limelight for all the right reasons. The 27-year-old weightlifter from Manipur, on Thursday, shared a snippet from her personal diaries and it is making us drool. In the picture, shared on Twitter, Mirabai can be seen posing happily for the camera, dressed in her traditional attire. The dress consists of a wraparound skirt or phige phanek mayek naibi, an embroidered dupatta, also known as Rani phee, and a blouse. She accessorised her look with a statement necklace and a bangle. Posing against a backdrop of the hills, Mirabai looks as pretty as ever. Accompanying the picture, she wrote how happy she is to be in her traditional dress. Take a look:

Always happy to be in my traditional outfits. pic.twitter.com/iY0bI69Yh5— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 12, 2021

The picture has been an instant hit among her Twitter followers. Within a span of one day, the picture racked up 90.9K likes and almost 5000 retweets. Users also flooded her post with lots of love and admiration. “Wow.. absolutely stunning,” wrote a Twitter user while another comment read, “You are beauty personified in this outfit.” Multiple users commented appreciating her beauty in the traditional Meitei dress. Read the comments here:

Wow.. absolutely stunning.❤️— Priyanka Mukherjee🇮🇳 (@MarnoprantJivit) August 12, 2021

You are beauty✨ personified in this outfit💞— Disha Pujari (@pujari_disha) August 12, 2021

We can’t help but agree to the unanimous opinion from her Twitter followers that she indeed is looking too beautiful.

Mirabai, post her big win at the Olympics, had a dream-come-true moment when she got to meet actor Salman Khan. On Thursday, the actor shared a picture with Mirabai on his Twitter profile and captioned it with these words - “Happy for you silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu. Lovely meeting with you. Best wishes always,” to which the athlete replied saying that she is a big admirer of the actor and it was her dream of meeting Salman in real life.

Thank you so much @BeingSalmanKhan sir. I am a big fan of you and it was like a dream come true for me. https://t.co/CjGEA5fCEU— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 11, 2021

Mirabai drove the country to victory in weightlighting after 21 years, by lifting a total weight of 202 kgs - the last bronze medal in the same event was won by Karnam Malleshwari in Sydney Olympics, 2000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here