Mirabai Chanu may have failed in her last clean and jerk lift of 117 kg, but even in the disappointment, Chanu had the biggest smile on her face on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Manipur, a record holder in clean and jerk, finally redeemed herself and handed India its first medal of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning a historic weightlifting silver.

It was five years ago that she experienced how the pressure of the Olympics can bog you down no matter how much you prepare for it. At the Rio Games, she was not only expected to put up a credible show but also bring home a medal.

The then 21-year-old Chanu could only lift once out of her six attempts in the 48 kg category and became one of the two lifters in a field of 12 to have not finished her event.

Fast forward to 2021 and Chanu started as one of the strong medal contenders in her event and started strong, setting the pace with lifts of 84 and 87. In clean and jerk she went past 110 and 115 with ease. And with a total lift of 202 kg, she etched her name in history.

Here’s everything you need to know about the superstar

Full Name: Miss Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Miss Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Father’s Name : Shri Saikhom Kriti Meetei

Shri Saikhom Kriti Meetei Date of Birth: 01.03.1994 4.

01.03.1994 4. Educational Qualification: BA (Graduate)

BA (Graduate) Appointment : 31.08.2015 as Sr.Ticket Collector, under Lumding Division/NFR

31.08.2015 as Sr.Ticket Collector, under Lumding Division/NFR Present Designation : OSD (Sports) under PCPO since April 2018

OSD (Sports) under PCPO since April 2018 Event: Weightlifting

Weightlifting Weight category: 49kg

49kg Family: Mother, Father, two brothers & three sisters

Major Achievements

Silver Medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Silver Medal at Commonwealth Games, Glasgow, 2014.

Gold Medal in Women Senior National Weightlifting Championship, 2016.

Gold Medal in World Weight Lifting Championship, Anaheim, USA, 2017

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna for 2018

Awarded Padma Shree in 2018

Gold Medal in Women Sr. National WL Championship, Mangalore, Jan. 2018

Gold Medal in Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast Australia, 2018

Sets World Record in Clean & Jerk by lifting 119 kgs in the Asian Championship held at Tashkent, in April 2021.

