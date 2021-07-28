CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mirabai Chanu Promised Free Movie Tickets for Life After Silver at Tokyo Olympics

Mirabai Chanu won silver at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo)

A multiplex chain has announced that it will celebrate Mirabai Chanu's historic Tokyo Olympics win by giving her free tickets to watch as many movies as she wishes during her lifetime.

Governments are showering crores on Olympic silver medal-winning weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. A multiplex chain has now announced that it will celebrate Mirabai’s historic win by giving her free tickets to watch as many movies as she wishes during her lifetime. And as an incentive for the remaining Indians in the fray for Olympic medals, Inox Leisure Limited has promised the same treat to any sportsperson returning home with a medal.

The other Indian athletes competing in Tokyo, too, have not been left out of the bonanza. Inox, which operates 648 multiplexes across the country, will give all those who qualified to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics free movie tickets for a year.

“INOX takes immense pride in all the endeavours of #TeamIndia at #Tokyo2020. We are happy to announce free movie tickets for lifetime for all the medal winners and for one year for all the other athletes #AayegaIndia #INOXForTeamIndia #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Respect #JaiHind," a tweet from the official handle read.

first published:July 28, 2021, 22:51 IST