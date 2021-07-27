Mirabai Chanu Reacts to Weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam's Daughter Mimicking Her Silver Medal Lift

Mirabai Chanu on July 24 opened India’s medal tally in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after she bagged a silver medal in weightlifting (women’s 49kg category). During her four successful attempts in the competition, the weightlifter lifted a total of 202 kg, which included 87 kg in a snatch and 115 in clean and jerk. After she won the medal, wishes from across the country poured in and people hailed the weightlifter for her feat.

Later, during a virtual conference organised by Sports Authority of India, Chanu shared that she feels her silver medal will inspire many girls in India to take up weightlifting as a sport. The ace weightlifter urged people to motivate their daughters to take up this sport as she believes that girls have the power to achieve anything.

Not many days have passed since she said that, and young girls are already getting inspired. Indian weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam shared a video of his daughter who mimicked Chanu’s silver medal lift. In the video shared on his official Twitter handle, his daughter is first seen lifting the weight. The little one went a step ahead and even celebrated the silver medal similar to how Chanu did. Sharing the clip, the weightlifter called his daughter ‘junior Mirabai Chanu’ and the silver medallist a ‘true inspiration.’

Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called the inspiration pic.twitter.com/GKZjQLHhtQ— sathish sivalingam weightlifter (@imsathisholy) July 26, 2021

Sivalingam has won gold medals at both the 2014 and the 2018 Commonwealth Games, in the men’s 77 kg category. Chanu reshared the lovely video via her Twitter account and wrote, ‘so cute, just love this.’

So cute. Just love this. https://t.co/IGBHIfDrEk— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 26, 2021

The diminutive weightlifter with her win in the Tokyo Olympics finally exorcised the ghosts of her five-years-ago outing in the Rio Games. The former world champion has a bundle of medals but she was desperately waiting for an Olympics one.

It was great to meet and congratulate the pride of India and honour of Indian Rly, @mirabai_chanu. Also felicitated her & announced Rs. 2 Cr , a promotion and more. She has inspired billions around the world with her talent, handwork and grit.Keep winning for India! pic.twitter.com/gYRftarOrr— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 26, 2021

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met Chanu and felicitated her on July 26. He further announced a reward of Rs. 2 crore along with a promotion in the Northeast Frontier Railway.

