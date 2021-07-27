Mirabai Chanu Receives Cheque of Rs 1 Crore And Appointment Letter For Additional SP in Manipur Police

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu returned home on Tuesday amidst fanfare with her mother embracing her daughter with a glorious smile.

The weightlifter opened India’s account at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Games winning a silver and reached the Tulihan Imphal Airport this afternoon and received a rousing hero welcome with Manipur CM N Biren Singh along with Youth Affair & Sport Minister Letpao Haokip in attendance.

A stampede like situation occurred for a brief period once Mirabai got out of the airport before she was safely escorted in to a vehicle along with CM Biren.

Despite curfew, a sizeable crowd thronged the airport including Mirabai’s family to receive her. People also lined up the streets to her home to catch a glimpse of their hero.

Later, a formal felicitation programme was held at City Convention in Imphal’s Palace Compound attended by CM Biren, Deputy CM Yumnam joykumar, Biswajit Thongam, S Rajen, YAS minister Haokip and Manipur Olympic Association President Thokchom Radheshyam Singh.

During the function, CM Biren officially handed over Mirabai an appointment letter in Manipur Police for the post of Additional SP (Sport) and also a cheque of Rs 1 crore as reward for winning silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sport Minister Haokip also handed over Rs 10 lakh to Mirabai for her world record performance in clean & jerk category. Additionally, the state education minister Rajen also handed over Rs 3 lakh for her achievements.

Mirabai credited people her family, coach, and people of Manipur for her success. She thanked PM Narendra Modi and Union Sport Ministry for sending her to US for training ahead of the Games.

Mirabai revealed that she approached the PM & Union Sport Minister to send her to US for training and increasing her chances of winning an Olympic medal which was accepted.

CM Biren said Mirabai is young and she should continue playing the sport and next target for her should be bringing gold medal for her country.

(Additional reporting by Ahahthem Bishwarjit)

