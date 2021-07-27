Mirabai Chanu Reminisces The 'Painful' Night before Clinching Silver Medal in Tokyo Olympics

India had a forgettable outing on Monday in the 2020 Tokyo Games. However, back home, there was a mood of celebration as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu landed in New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from Tokyo. Chanu had a contagious smile on her face as she walked with her prized silver medal in her pocket and a face shield on her face.

After the grandeur welcome by the airport staff, fellow travellers and the crowd, the Manipuri star and her team recounted the night before Chanu scripted history by becoming the first weightlifter from the country to win the silver medal in the Olympic Games. She is also the only second female after PV Sindhu and sixth overall sportsperson from the country to win the silver medal in the colossal event.

Following her mandatory RT-PCR test for coronavirus, Chanu sat down with chief national coach Vijay Sharma for the media interaction. And, it was during the press conference, when her coach revealed that she suffered abdominal cramps the night before her performance and how it threw their hard work and preparations for the quadrennial event out of the window.

Sharma discussed in detail how they were forced to devise another plan after her agonisingly painful night. Speaking about the night in the discussion, Sharma said, everything was going according to the plan; Chanu looked fine, she was lifting weight and was preparing for the mega event on Friday afternoon, a day before the competition. However, later on, the same day, she started feeling menstrual cramps, prompting the coaching staff to come up with the new plan.

“Our preparation was solid, but a day before her final, she encountered these cramps in the lower abdomen. We weren’t expecting this,” Sharma said.

Reminiscing the night, Chanu said that she was tense and later informed her coach. She also said that she wondering why it happing now, “so close to my medal match.”

“There was doubt in my mind because your body starts reacting differently. But I kept my focus and stopped thinking about it later,” Chanu said, before adding that as an athlete she often faces such problems and they know how to handle it.

Sharma further stressed all of them were stressed and there was tension in the camp ahead of her medal night and it also hampered Chanu’s performance in the final.

During the final round, Chanu missed two lifts – one in snatch (89 kg) and the other in clean and jerk (117 kg). However, according to her coach, Chanu would have completed it any other day and she would have given the Chinese weightlifter Hou Zhihui a better fight.

Chanu won the silver medal in Tokyo after lifting 202 kg (87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk) in total. Zhihui won the gold medal by lifting 210 kg (94 kg in snatch and 116 kg in clean and jerk) in total, it is also an Olympic record.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here