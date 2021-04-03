Mirabai Chanu to Lead Indian Challenge at Asian Weightlifting Championships

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu will lead the Indian challenge in women’s 49kg category at the upcoming Asian Weightlifting Championships to be held at Tashkent in Uzbekistan from April 16 to 25.

The competition, an Olympic qualifier, is expected to attract top weightlifters from across the Asian continent.

While 26-year-old Mirabai is the star attraction in the women’s category, the 18-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnuga is the best bet in men’s section. He will compete in the 67kg.

The competition was postponed in 2020 due to the global pandemic and was rescheduled for 2021.

It’s mandatory for all competitors to have RT PCR Covid-19 negative reports issued no later than 72 hours before arrival.

According to Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF), the report should be furnished on arrival at the Tashkent airport.