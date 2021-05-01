Mirabai Chanu to Leave for US for Build-up to Tokyo Olympics

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is all set to leave for the United States (US) as part of the preparation for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Chanu will be shifting her base to St. Louis, USA after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) approved her proposal for the same. Chanu leaves on Saturday and will be spending the next 83 days preparing in the US, from where she will directly reach Tokyo. Chanu will be accompanied by her coaches Vijay Sharma and Sandeep Kumar.

Chanu, in the SAI-facilitated interaction on Thursday, had expressed her hope of travelling to the US but was concerned that it might get cancelled due to coronavirus. However, SAI’s Mission Olympic Cell acted quickly on the matter and enabled her to make the trip.

“TOPS has sanctioned weightlifter @mirabai_chanu visit to USA where she will proceed immediately and be based at St. Louis before proceeding for #TokyoOlympics. She will work with strength and conditioning coach Aaron Horschig during her stay there," SAI had announced.

Chanu recently won the bronze medal at the Asian Weightlifting Championship, where she set the world record in clean and jerk section.

