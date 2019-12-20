Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold to Open India's Account at Qatar International Cup
Qatar International Cup: Mirabai Chanu won gold in the women's 49kg category, lifting 194kg in the Olympic qualifying event.
File photo of Mirabai Chanu. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Doha: Former world champion weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu notched up the women's 49kg category gold medal to open India's account at the 6th Qatar International Cup here on Friday.
Chanu won gold with an effort of 194kg in the Olympic qualifying event, the points from which will come in handy when the final rankings for Tokyo 2020 cut are done.
However, it was a performance way below her personal best of 201kg.
The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist managed to register only one clean lift in both the snatch and clean and jerk categories.
The 24-year-old Manipuri lifted 83kg in snatch and 111kg in clean and jerk to finish on top of the podium.
