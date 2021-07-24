Mirabai Chanu's Family Rejoices After She Wins Silver; Video Surfaces Online

Entire India is into celebration mode as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has brought the country its first medal — a silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Manipur girl lifted a total of 202 kg to win the silver in the 49 kg category, while China’s Hou Zhizhi took the gold medal. Coming into the games, Chanu was one of the favourites to win a medal, and she did not disappoint.

While she is receiving congratulatory messages from one and all, a video of her family has surfaced online, which shows them jumping in joy after Chanu created history.

#WATCH | Manipur: Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations as they watch her win the #Silver medal for India in Women's 49kg category. #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/F2CjdwpPDc— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

Chanu’s brother too responded to her victory and said, “We are very proud of her…we were very confident of her winning gold but silver is also great. This is the first silver from Manipur and first for India in this Olympics."

The Sports minister Anurag Thakur too congratulated the youngster. He said, “Let me first congratulate Mirabai Chanu. A big thank you & thank you on behalf of PM Modi and the entire country for bringing a big smile on the faces of 135 crore Indians. First day, first medal, a silver medal. You made the country proud."

This is India’s only second medal from weightlifting in Olympics. Karnam Malleswari had won a bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Apart from that, Hou Zhihui of China won the gold by lifting a total of 210 kg and setting a new Olympic record. On the other hand, Indonesia’s Windy Cantika Aisah took home the silver medal with a total lift of 194 kg.

