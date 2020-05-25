SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Missing From Football Action Since May 2019, Indumathi Seen in Uniform During Covid-19

Indumathi was spotted performing her police duties amid coronavirus pandemic (Photo Courtesy AIFF & supermachans Insta Page)



Chennaiyin FC's fan group Supermachans shared her photograph on their social media handle.

  • News18 Sports New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
Indumathi Kathiresan led Sethu FC to the Indian Women's League 2018-19 title in Ludhiana on May 22, 2019 and as a midfielder for the club and country, Indumathi has been prolific.

Since IWL 2018-19, she has been missing from the top-level football action but on Sunday, Chennaiyin FC's fan group Supermachans shared her photograph on their social media handle.

The difference, however, was that she was not in her football gear but police uniform. An employee of Tamil Nadu Police, Indumathi has been a frontline worker through these trying times of coronavirus.


Strangely, it is alleged that it is this very department that is also hindering her football progress.

Indumathi has not played in the Indian team or hasn't been a part of their camp since the third edition of the IWL ended. She is allegedly being denied a clearance from the Tamil Nadu Police to play football for the state or the country.

The last time Indumathi was seen in action was when she represented her department in the Tamil Nadu Women's League, which served as qualifier for the Indian Women's League 2019-20 final round.

ALSO READ: Kamala, Indumathi Remain Out as Indian Women's Football Squad Announced for Friendlies

As Sethu FC qualified from TNWL and played in the IWL, Indumathi did not feature in the fourth edition of the IWL, which took place from January 24, 2020 to February 14, 2020 in Bengaluru.

News18.com has tried to reach out to reach out to Tamil Nadu Police coach Elango multiple times but he refuses to comment on the matter.

The Tamil Nadu State Association also does not want to divulge any information on the same.


