Missing IPL? Here's What You Can Look Forward to in Sports at Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympic games are just under three months and despite the postponement, the Summer Olympics’ opening ceremony has been planned for July 24. India has a dismal record at the quad-annual summer games as the country’s best-ever medal tally has been six, which they achieved at the London Olympics. However, this year’s edition might turn out to be India’s best-ever campaign at the international event. In a first, the Indian contingent at the 2020 Olympics will see a blend of youth and experience all with hopes of bagging a medal at the Games.

With more athletes from the country qualifying for the games than ever before, here is a look at some of those who could make their presence felt and boost the medal tally.

Sailing

For the first time in Olympics history, the Indian Olympic contingent will have four sailors competing in Tokyo later this year. Nethra Kumanan became the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics. The 23-year-old topped at the Mussanah Open Championship 2021 in April. Three others joined the ranks - Vishnu Saravanan, Ganapathy Chengappa and Varun Thakkar for the Summer Games in April.

Badminton

The men’s doubles badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had a dream run throughout. The duo became the first Indian men’s doubles pair to win the Thailand Open Super 500. Followed it with a final spot in the French Open Super 750 event. The pair’s ranking climbed seven places to a career-best ranking of world No. 7 in 2019. Following the disruption due to Covid-19 last year, the men’s double pair reached two semi-finals rounds out of the four they played in 2021.

Hockey

The famed Indian Hockey team has a realistic chance of bagging a medal at the Olympics. Currently ranked no. 4 in the world, the squad has the perfect blend of youth and experienced players. The Men in Blue after several years, they are looking like real contenders.

Athletics

The country’s long quest for a medal in athletics might end this year.KT Irfan offered the first hope in March 2019, after he became the first Indian athlete to qualify for the 2020 Olympics. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar have further raised hopes this time around.

Shooting

The country’s largest contingent at any games – as many as 15 Indian shooters have achieved Olympic qualification so far. Shooters like Saurabh Chaudhury, Manu Bhaker, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Anjum Moudgil, and Abhishek Verma among others are some of the best bets to bad multiple medals in Tokyo.

Archery

Former world no. archer Deepika Kumari, who had to miss out on her medal dreams in London 2012 and Rio 2016, has made it back to the top and the team once again. Currently ranked third, she will be competing to win India’s first-ever medal in the women’s individual category. Also, probably in the mixed team event with her husband Atanu Das. Other Deepika and Atanu, a men’s trio will also compete as a team at Tokyo 2020.

Tennis

Sania Mirza after losing in the bronze medal match at Rio 2016, announced that she is eyeing the games at Tokyo. The Indian tennis star making her fourth Olympics appearance looks motivated and her current form could be a medal-winning one.

Other than the one’s mentioned above, Fouaad Mirza (Equestrian), Pranati Nayak (Gymnastics) and Bhavani Devi (Fencing) are among other notable medal winners at Tokyo 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here