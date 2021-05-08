Mission Olympic Cell Approves Rs 73.14 Lakh for Sailors' Training in Europe

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Friday approved a budget of Rs 73.14 lakh for four Olympic-bound sailors to train in Europe. Though funds have been approved, the exposure tour could be delayed or even cancelled as the European nations aren’t issuing visas to Indians due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. Nethra Kumanan (laser radial), Vishnu Saravanan (laser standard), KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (skiff 49er) are the four sailors whose training plans in different parts of Europe were approved on Friday.

Saravanan, who secured the Tokyo Olympics berth at the Mussanah Open Sailing Championships in Oman, plans to train with his coach in Malta for 28 days. The sailor is also planning to train and compete in Vilamoura, Portugal. The MOC has sanctioned a total budget of Rs 26.46 lakh for his training.

Nethra plans to train in Spain for 28 days. There is also a proposal from here to compete in Hungary. MOC has approved a budget of Rs 20.54 lakh for her.

The Ganapathy-Thakkar duo plans to train in Cascais, Portugal for 28 days. MOC approved a budget of Rs 26.14 lakh for them. If they don’t get a visa for Portugal, Ganapathy and Thakkar plan to train in Rameswaram in southern India.

