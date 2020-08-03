SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mitchell, Dupree help Fever erase early deficit, beat Dream

Mitchell, Dupree help Fever erase early deficit, beat Dream

Kelsey Mitchell wast 4 of 5 from 3point range and finished with 23 points, Candice Dupree added 21 and the Indiana Fever erased an early doubledigit deficit to beat the Atlanta Dream 9377 on Sunday.

Share this:

BRADENTON, Fla. Kelsey Mitchell wast 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 23 points, Candice Dupree added 21 and the Indiana Fever erased an early double-digit deficit to beat the Atlanta Dream 93-77 on Sunday.

Teaira McCowan had 12 points and rookie Julie Allemand added 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Indiana (2-2).

Courtney Williams scored a season-high 18 points for Atlanta (2-2), Elizabeth Williams and Chennedy Carter each added 15 on combined 14-of-21 shooting and Betnijah Laney had 13 points, six rebounds and matched her career high with four steals.

The Dream jumped to a 10-0 lead but Indiana answered with a 13-0 run and never again trailed. The Fever scored the last five first-quarter points and opened the second with an 11-2, making it 41-25 on Tiffany Mitchell’s three-point play with 5:25 left.

Also Watch

Sushant's Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Opens Up On His Death & The Ongoing Probe | CNN News18

Elizabeth Williams made an and-1 free throw to trim Atlanta’s deficit to seven with 3:36 to play, but Indiana responded with a 10-2 spurt, capped by Kelsey Mitchell’s 3-pointer with 45.8 seconds left.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 3, 2020, 3:24 AM IST
Next Story
Loading