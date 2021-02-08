Mitchell, Jazz Win For 15th Time In 16 Games, Beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS: Minus star point guard Mike Conley, the Utah Jazz got to see Donovan Mitchell do a bit of everything.

Mitchell came within one rebound of a triple-double with 27 points, 11 assists, and nine boards as the Jazz won for the 15th time in 16 games, beating the Indiana Pacers 103-95 Sunday.

The Jazz improved their NBA-best record to 19-5 despite missing Mike Conley, who was scratched with a hamstring injury. Mitchell ensured a fast start with 11 first-quarter points.

From the beginning, I just wanted to establish the mentality that we were going to push through, Mitchell said. There were times we were tired, but we had to do it collectively.

When he wasn’t driving past defenders, he was pulling up for uncontested jumpers. When covered, he didn’t hesitate to distribute the ball to teammates.

Those shots are more open when you attack the rim, Jazz coach Quin Snyder said

Former Pacer Bojan Bogdanovic was rewarded for driving to the rim as he broke an 83-all tie with a three-point play midway through the fourth quarter. On subsequent possessions, Mitchell fed Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles for 3-pointers.

The Jazz made up for misses by hitting the boards with a 69-54 advantage that included 17 offensive rebounds.

In the final two minutes, Mitchell banked home a runner and sank a pair of foul shots for a 100-91 lead. During a late timeout, teammates advised him he needed one rebound for a triple-double.

I’m not the type of person to go and chase it, Mitchell said. I’m just trying to find ways to impact the game.

Bogdanovic finished with 18 points. Jordan Clarkson added 17 off the bench. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 16 rebounds.

They have such a great team, they make you pay for any little mistake, said Pacers reserve Doug McDermott, who scored 18 points.

Domantas Sabonis scored 20 for the Pacers, who have lost five of six. Malcolm Brogdon had 15 points and seven assists.

We played pretty good defense, McDermott said, but we just weren’t able to score baskets when we needed to.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Only team to rank in the top five in offensive (115.7) and defensive (107.4) rating. … Conley’s plus-minus of +265 is 48 points better than Los Angeles’ Kawhi Leonard for the league lead.

Pacers: Set a franchise record with 20 3-pointers in Friday home loss to New Orleans. … T.J. McConnell has had 27 assists off the bench in the past two games.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Boston on Tuesday.

Pacers: At Brooklyn on Wednesday.

___

